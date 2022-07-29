Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $108.52 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 100,284 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $108,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DD stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

