Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $84.61 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,932 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.26% of Veeva Systems worth $84,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 788.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $150,141,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,506 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $222.43 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

