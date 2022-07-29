Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $88.12 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,521 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $88,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,492,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 319.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $73,698,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $280.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day moving average of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.98, for a total value of $80,777.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $190,838.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,522.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,375 shares of company stock valued at $46,179,357. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.