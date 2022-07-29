Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 137,268 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Sun Communities worth $113,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,809,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.64 and a 1-year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

