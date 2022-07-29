Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.51

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.51 and last traded at $43.27, with a volume of 18641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $386.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bolger sold 28,103 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $997,375.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,374.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

