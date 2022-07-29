SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Trading 1.7% Higher

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.22 and last traded at 1.20. 32,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 139,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.18.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.47 and a 200 day moving average of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.03. The company had revenue of 11.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 13.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

