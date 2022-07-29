Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $229.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $229.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Saia from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a maintains rating on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $268.71.

SAIA stock opened at $234.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $745.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

