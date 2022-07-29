Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Short Interest Update

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance

NYSE SMM opened at $8.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th.

Insider Transactions at Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

In other Salient Midstream & MLP Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 12,318 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $98,174.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,866,307.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 375,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,656.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,122 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 294.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 641,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 478,504 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,618,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at $1,291,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $927,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.