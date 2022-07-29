Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Salzgitter Price Performance
SZGPY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.
Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
Salzgitter Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on SZGPY. DZ Bank cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Featured Stories
