Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SZGPY. DZ Bank cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.60 ($29.18) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.52.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

