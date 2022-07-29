Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €60.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 0.2 %

DHER opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

