Savant Capital LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

