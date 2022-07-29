Savant Capital LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,801,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON opened at $292.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.36. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 14,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

