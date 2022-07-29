Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,026 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $44.83.

