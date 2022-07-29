Savant Capital LLC Sells 127 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after buying an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,983,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Republic Services by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after buying an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after buying an additional 295,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $137.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

