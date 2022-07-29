Saybrook Capital NC Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $187.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

