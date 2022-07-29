Saybrook Capital NC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Saybrook Capital NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 5.0% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 2.3 %

ADP stock opened at $239.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $215.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.73.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.