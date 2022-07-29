SBB Research Group LLC Has $970,000 Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,434,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,580 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,372,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,967,000 after purchasing an additional 668,850 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.39. 218,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,325,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

