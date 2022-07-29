SBB Research Group LLC Makes New $480,000 Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,807. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on EPAM Systems to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

