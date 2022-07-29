Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given New CHF 170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Schindler from CHF 205 to CHF 180 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $232.11.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $186.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.64. Schindler has a 1 year low of $169.40 and a 1 year high of $329.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

