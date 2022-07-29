Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,349,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 198,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $57.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

