Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lifted by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3,804.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHB opened at $47.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

