Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given Maintains Rating at BTIG Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.47. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 150,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

