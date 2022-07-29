Scotiabank Trims Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price to C$9.50

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRRPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.73.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

