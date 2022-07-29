SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.98

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and traded as high as $2.20. SCYNEXIS shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 92,184 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCYX. StockNews.com began coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

SCYNEXIS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $75.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Trading of SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS ( NASDAQ:SCYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,091 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 2.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 293,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

