Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $113.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.85.

NASDAQ STX opened at $79.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.72. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $67.36 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

