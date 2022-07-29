Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL opened at $162.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

