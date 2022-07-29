Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.33 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after purchasing an additional 234,447 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after purchasing an additional 22,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.