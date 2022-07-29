Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

TSE:SES opened at C$6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$359.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services will post 0.4992187 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345.

About Secure Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.