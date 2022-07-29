Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.
Secure Energy Services Stock Performance
TSE:SES opened at C$6.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$3.73 and a 1 year high of C$7.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95.
Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is -4.93%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 38,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total value of C$247,794.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,526,943.69. Also, Senior Officer Michael Francis Guy Mikuska sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$139,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,115,631.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,832 shares of company stock worth $933,345.
About Secure Energy Services
Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.
