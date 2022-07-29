Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 million. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Selecta Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.34 million, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.95. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selecta Biosciences

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares in the company, valued at $192,510.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox bought 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at $244,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 80,662 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

