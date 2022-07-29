Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Boosted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sempra were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 7.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 15.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,513,000 after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 42.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRE. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.22.

NYSE:SRE opened at $163.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 52-week low of $119.56 and a 52-week high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

