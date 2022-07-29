Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of SENS opened at $1.33 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.61.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.
