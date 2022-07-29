Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of SENS opened at $1.33 on Monday. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $616.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

