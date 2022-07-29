ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $520.00 at KeyCorp

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $567.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $497.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $594.26.

NYSE NOW opened at $436.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 396.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.35 and a 200 day moving average of $506.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

