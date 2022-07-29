ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $650.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $646.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.26.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE NOW opened at $436.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.82, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total value of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,150 shares of company stock worth $7,804,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

