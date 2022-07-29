Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.32

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.32 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,421,480 shares changing hands.

Shanta Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.33. The firm has a market cap of £106.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.55%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

