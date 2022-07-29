Shaw Communications Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 76.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $3,883,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 255.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 81,673 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter worth $1,874,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJR. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.