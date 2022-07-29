Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Receives Maintains Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $300.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $330.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $305.55.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $214.22 and a one year high of $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.00.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.