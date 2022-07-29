Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a maintains rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.08.
Shopify Stock Up 1.9 %
SHOP opened at $35.91 on Thursday. Shopify has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.84. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.28 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29.
Institutional Trading of Shopify
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 992.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 876.9% in the second quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 2,181,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 1,958,500 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 86,911.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,238,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,959,000 after buying an additional 1,236,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
