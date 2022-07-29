Short Interest in Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Drops By 80.0%

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

BKQNY remained flat at $9.48 during trading on Friday. Bank of Queensland has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bank of Queensland from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

