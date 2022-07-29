Short Interest in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Decreases By 54.5%

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CEN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.40. 4,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,655. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%.

Insider Transactions at Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 37,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $673,644.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,101,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,887,526.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 120,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,530 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEN. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 107,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 54,421 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

