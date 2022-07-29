Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Decreases By 60.8%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

