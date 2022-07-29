Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Decreases By 60.8%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.30.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $70.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
