Short Interest in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Drops By 49.0%

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 23.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CEM opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

