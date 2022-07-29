Short Interest in CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Drops By 95.4%

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the June 30th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 610,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CLP Stock Performance

Shares of CLP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 361,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. CLP has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CLP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0722 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CLP

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of CLP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

