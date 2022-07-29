Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Rises By 275.0%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

DLCA stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 173,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 729,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 169,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deep Lake Capital Acquisition

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

