Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Grows By 306.1%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 306.1% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ERES stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93. East Resources Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Get East Resources Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 50,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.