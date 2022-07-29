Short Interest in FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Increases By 440.0%

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FRMO Stock Performance

Shares of FRMO remained flat at $8.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. FRMO has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.50.

FRMO Company Profile

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

