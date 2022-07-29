Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Rises By 131.3%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Grupo Simec Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $733.55 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

