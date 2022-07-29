Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Declines By 95.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $52.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $917,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $914,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

