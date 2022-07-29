Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Declines By 95.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSCF opened at $52.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF
Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.
