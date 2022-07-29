Short Interest in Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Expands By 190.0%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of MZDAY stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 2.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mazda Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.