Short Interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Grows By 194.4%

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the June 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $4.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $80,000. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

