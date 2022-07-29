Short Interest in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Increases By 966.7%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 966.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Natuzzi Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Natuzzi stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,412. Natuzzi has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

